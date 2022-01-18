A pattern change will bring arctic air southward into Central Texas starting on Wednesday. Temperatures will fall during the afternoon hours as a cold front moves across the region.

Gusty northerly winds will persist through the next with below freezing temperatures by Thursday morning. A light rain, snow, or sleet mix is possible for parts of Central Texas Thursday. No significant accumulation or impacts are expected.

I am still uncertain of the exact precip types, so you currently have equal chances of receiving rain, sleet, and snow. Most precip will remain to our south and the system will move east late in the week.