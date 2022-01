Following a seasonably cool Friday, it will be a mild and dry weekend with high temperatures in the 60s or low 70s Saturday and Sunday. There is little to no chance for rain over the weekend.

An upper disturbance will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms to the area on Monday. The greatest rainfall totals are expected to be in Central and East Texas with rain chances tapering off to the northwest. Severe weather is not expected.

High temperatures will be in the 60s.