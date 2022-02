Friday and Saturday will start off pretty cold, with lows in the teens, and wind chills also in the teens/single digits (and even some areas at or below zero in the west). Highs Friday will hover around freezing with a mix of sun and clouds.

With these cold temps, any melting that occurs Friday will refreeze overnight into Saturday morning before remelting Saturday afternoon. Take precautions and avoid any extended time outside during the overnight and morning hours.