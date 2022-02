A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from until 9 AM Saturday. The day will start out frigid with temperatures ranging from about 4 degrees to 17 degrees and wind chills between -3 and 11 degrees.

Temperatures will increase steadily through the day with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lower 40s.

After a very cold end to the week, a gradual warmup is expected Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures returning closer to seasonal normals by mid-week.