Typical early-February weather is expected on Tuesday, with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 15 mph, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Mild conditions on Tuesday will be followed by a warming trend through the middle of the week. The next cold front will arrive on Thursday, bringing a chance of showers to much of the area Thursday night. Cooler temperatures will return behind the front near the end of the work week.