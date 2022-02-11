Saturday highs mainly in the 45-to-50-degree range. There will be a chance of showers behind the front, mainly for areas along and east of I-35.

Otherwise, windy conditions can be expected behind the front, especially on Saturday as north winds increase to 20-30 MPH. An active weather week with multiple potential hazards are expected next week as weather systems make their way past our region.

To begin the week, there will an increased threat for fire weather Monday and Tuesday. Winds will gradually pick up Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts between 30-35 mph each afternoon. Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and linger through Thursday morning as a cold front m​oves through the region.

A few storms will be possible with the mid-week system with the threat for severe weather remaining low at this time