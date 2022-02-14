A warm Tuesday is in store as highs across much of the region climb into the 70s. Given the windy conditions, any fire that does start will have the potential to spread. Winds will likely increase through the afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

A powerful system is expected to move into the Southern Plains on Wednesday, increasing storm chances throughout Central Texas. Showers will likely develop during the late morning hours to our northwest, with a few rumbles of thunder possible by the afternoon. The main thunderstorm threat won’t materialize until after sunset as a cold front moves in from the west.

A line of storms is expected to develop and move eastward through the night. Strong to damaging winds will be possible along the leading edge of the line, with a potential for brief spin-ups along the line.