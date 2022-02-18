Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, reaching the upper 60s and 70s for Saturday and Sunday with little to no chance for rainfall. Fire weather concerns will increase along and west of I-35 due to humidity falling below 30%, increasing south winds, warmer temperatures, and dry vegetation.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase ahead of an eastward moving dryline early next week. If showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon or evening, there may be a threat for severe weather. The severe weather threat should decrease Monday night, but a few strong storms may be possible through Tuesday, as showers and storms continue ahead of our next cold front.

A strong cold front will arrive on Tuesday, bringing much cooler air back to the region. We’re monitoring the possibility of a wintry mix Wednesday through late Thursday. Exactly where wintry weather occurs, how much (if any) will accumulate, and​ the wintry weather will end are still unknown at this time.