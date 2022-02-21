Clearing skies are expected on Tuesday as we’ll see another mild day with highs in the lower 80s. Late Tuesday night, a strong cold front moves through our area and bring much colder air to all of Central Texas.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s shortly after midnight and then continue to fall throughout the day. Right now, it looks like cold rain showers on Wednesday.

As the cold air sets up by Wednesday night and Thursday, there will be a chance of a wintry mix across parts of our area. The best chance will be west of I-35, but Waco, Temple, and Killeen.