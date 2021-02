A breezy and mild (to warm) day is expected Wednesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s for most of Central Texas.

Humidity will also be on the rise, with dew points increasing about 10 degrees during daylight hours. This means Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with strong southwest winds bumping the temperatures up to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. A cold front moves through overnight into Friday, but not much rain is expected. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s.