Winds will quiet down to around five mph or less during the overnight hours, though some areas may see light and variable winds at times. Morning lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Patchy fog is expected along and east of Interstate 35 in the early morning hours on Wednesday, with some denser areas possible in the east. The fog should dissipate by the afternoon. Mostly sunny by the afternoon, with highs around 80 degrees.