Skies will be clearing, and your Friday will start of brisk and chilly with lows in the 40s. The dry airmass will warm up quickly under abundant sunshine into the 60s and possibly lower 70s with elevated fire weather conditions along and west of I-35.

Saturday will be even warmer, though not near as breezy with highs in the 70s. Breezy to windy, more humid, and even warmer conditions return for the end of your weekend with highs from the mid 70s East to the Lower 80s West, where elevated fire weather concerns will return.

Low thunderstorm chances will arrive late Sunday night but shouldn’t affect the main part of your weekend!