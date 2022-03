Feeling like summer over the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s!

Rain chances return late Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week, with the next ​upper-level storm system and cold front. Some strong storms will be possible, and we should know more about any possible severe weather concerns as we get better data over the next few days.

Either way, any rain received will help with the drought situation. Stay tuned for the latest as we enter the weekend!