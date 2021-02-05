Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A mild and rain-free weekend is expected across much of the area. Saturday should start cloudy, but a cold front will clear the clouds by the afternoon. This will make for a cold start to the day Sunday. However, a warm front will move in and allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 60s across Central Texas.

Big changes are on the way next week, as cold air plunges down the Plains and into Texas. A drastic temperature change between the beginning and middle of the week is expected. There are still uncertainties regarding timing, how cold it will get, how long the cold will last and if there will be snow or ice. Right now, highs look to only be in the 30s! Enjoy the warm weekend while you can!