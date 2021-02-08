Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Cold air will spill into the region and keep below-normal temperatures in place through the weekend. The first cold front will arrive Tuesday while an upper-level system will bring a round of cold rain with a few isolated storms over Central Texas Wednesday through Thursday.

High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s, while the 40s move in on Thursday. It gets even colder by the weekend as highs could only be in the 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the forecast this far in advance and as newer model data becomes available, you’ll be the first to know.