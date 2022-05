Below normal temperatures for late week are expected, as an upper low remains nearby. However, an upper ridge will strengthen across the area for seasonably hot temperatures by the weekend into early next week.

Highs in the upper 70s and 80s will warm mostly into the 90s this weekend, though a few readings across the Big Country will top the century mark each afternoon. Breezy northwest winds 10 to 20 mph on Thursday will become south-southeast at 15-20 mph and gusty by the weekend into Monday.