Rain/storm chances return today ahead of an incoming cold front.

Coverage of showers and storms will increase Thursday morning as the front slowly pushes south. We can’t rule out a few strong to marginally severe storms with damaging winds and lightning as the main threats. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Northwesterly flow will allow for additional chances for showers and storms on Friday-Sunday mornings, as storm activity from the northwest may be shuffled into the region.