Very hot and muggy conditions are expected on Friday. Widespread 100+ degree temperatures are expected, with heat index values reaching or exceeding 105 degrees across much of the area.

If at all possible, try to limit outdoor activities, and take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. Proper heat safety will be key to preventing heat related illnesses this summer. Wear lightweight or light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water, take break in the shade or A/C and never leave children, disabled adults, or pets in parked vehicles. Beat the heat, check the back seat!