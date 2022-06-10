Unseasonably hot and humid conditions has warranted the issuance of a Heat Advisory across all of Central Texas for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach or surpass 100 degrees for most of the region, with heat indices reaching 105 or greater during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building, protect the elderly and the young, and keep pets off hot pavement while walking them.