An Excessive Heat Warning will continue Tuesday from the Big Country to Central Texas.

The Heat Advisory will expand to encompass the rest of North and East Texas. Very hot temperatures will continue this week with heat index values up to 110 degrees through the middle of the week.

Continue to take measures to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets against the heat. Isolated storms will be possible across Central Texas with a weak front on Wednesday and for mainly the Brazos Valley on Thursday. Elevated fire weather conditions will continue area-wide with dry fuels, above normal temperatures, and low afternoon humidity in place.

Help prevent wildfires and follow local burn bans. Do not toss lit cigarettes, park/drive on tall grass, burn unnecessarily, or drag tow chains on the ground!