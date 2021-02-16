Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through 6 AM Thursday morning for the entire region.

Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 2-6 inches of total snow accumulations – with the heaviest accumulations located northeast of Dallas. Total ice accumulations of .10 to .25 inches are expected, with the highest accumulations of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton.

Impact includes dangerous travel conditions, additional power outages, wind chills cold enough to result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Travel is discouraged late into early Wednesday morning.