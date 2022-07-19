Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories have been posted for North Texas and parts of Central Texas through Wednesday evening.

The air temperatures will climb to 105 to 110 degrees in the warning area, with heat index values over 105 degrees in the advisory area. Avoid extended time outdoors, stay hydrated, and know the signs and symptoms of heat related illnesses. Remember to check the back seat!

A weak frontal boundary will help kick off a few isolated storms on Thursday for areas generally along and north of the I-20 corridor. A few storms may contain strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Otherwise, hot and muggy conditions are expected with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 104.