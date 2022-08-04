The upper high will weaken some this weekend and allow Gulf moisture to move northward across areas east of Highway 281. The added humidity will bring low chances for showers and storms mainly to East Texas and the Lower Brazos and Trinity River Valleys of eastern Central Texas.

In addition, it won’t be quite as hot with the hottest area from the Metroplex, north and west.

Though the added humidity and lower temperatures will mitigate fire concerns some, continuing drought and daily storms will produce lightning strikes and erratic and gusty storm outflows at times.