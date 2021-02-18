Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

As we continue to thaw out over the next few days, additional impacts are expected. Be sure to watch out for slippery roads and sidewalks, as slush and melted ice/snow will re-freeze each night.

Drive slowly and take extra precautions when walking! As temperatures begin to warm up, ice and snow could melt and fall from roofs, trees, buildings, and towers… be extra careful if you’re nearby any of these things.

Finally, please do not attempt to walk, stand, or skate on any pond, lake or pool! Water doesn’t always freeze evenly and walking on these surfaces could cause you to fall through and drown. Be safe out there!