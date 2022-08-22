Period of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Tuesday with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.
When it’s not rain, it’ll be cloudy and humid. Isolated flooding is possible, but nothing widespread.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
