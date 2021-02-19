Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

As we continue to thaw out over the next few days, additional impacts are expected. Be sure to watch out for slippery roads and sidewalks, as slush and melted ice/snow will re-freeze each night. Drive slowly and take extra precautions when walking!

As temperatures begin to warm up, ice and snow could melt and fall from roofs, trees, buildings, and towers. Be extra careful if you’re nearby any of these things.

Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s this weekend. Light, patchy drizzle will develop Saturday night and Sunday. All drizzle will have ended before temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night/Monday morning.

The warming trend will continue through the middle of the week before another cold front approaches from the northwest. Highs will likely climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances will increase Thursday with high temperatures in the 50s. Have a safe weekend!