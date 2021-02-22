Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

The warm temperatures will continue on Tuesday, with breezy southwesterly winds in place. Wind speeds of 15-20 mph with gusts near 25-30 mph will be possible. Highs will climb into the 70s for most locations with a few locations in the west, reaching 80 degrees.  

A cold front will be moving through the region on Wednesday, ushering in cooler air throughout the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday through Friday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible east of Interstate 35. Severe weather is not expected.

