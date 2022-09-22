Temperatures remain much above our seasonal normals as we enter into the weekend.
Highs will drop to just slightly above normal once a cold front passes through late this weekend. No rain or storms expected to accompany the front.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
Temperatures remain much above our seasonal normals as we enter into the weekend.
Highs will drop to just slightly above normal once a cold front passes through late this weekend. No rain or storms expected to accompany the front.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now