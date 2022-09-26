The milder weather will continue across Central Texas through the latter half of the week.
Cool mornings with lows in the 50s to lower 60s will give way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
by: Mike LaPoint
Posted:
Updated:
The milder weather will continue across Central Texas through the latter half of the week.
Cool mornings with lows in the 50s to lower 60s will give way to plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now