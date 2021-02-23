Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A dry cold front will arrive during Wednesday, shifting winds to the northwest. Expect breezy conditions with speeds of 15-25 mph and some higher gusts. Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler, with highs in the 60s and low 70s. A cold front will have moved through the entire area by Thursday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, showers will increase over the cool air place with highs only in mid 40s and 50s. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Severe weather is not expected, but some heavy rainfall may occur east of Interstate 35.