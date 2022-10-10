A general warm-up is expected from your Columbus Day holiday into Tuesday. Isolated to scattered, showers and thunderstorms will impact mainly northwest parts of the area.

Otherwise, breezy and very warm conditions are expected as highs warm well into the 80s in most areas with even a few readings in the lower 90s across Central Texas. South winds 5 to 10 mph will increase to between 10 to 15 mph this afternoon through Tuesday.

Higher gusts may occur at times. Overnight lows will fall into mainly 60s tonight.