Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cool and cloudy Thursday is expected in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front, with increasing rain chances through the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 40s and lower 50s west of Interstate 35, to the mid 50s to around 60 degrees across areas east of Interstate 35.

As an upper-level system approaches, scattered showers will develop during the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across eastern Central Texas, with a few strong to severe thunderstorms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Large hail will be the primary concern with the strongest storms. We will monitor this and keep you posted!