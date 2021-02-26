Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, fog and light rain as a warm front lifts through Central Texas. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Our rain chances will be a much higher on Sunday, when a cold front moves through in the afternoon. Highs ahead of the front will be in the 70s. A few of the isolated thunderstorms along the cold front may be strong, but I’m not expecting a severe weather outbreak.

Cooler weather and wet weather on Monday, with highs only in the 50s. A slow warm-up is on the way for the rest of the week, with a chance of rain on Thursday. Have a safe and nice weekend!