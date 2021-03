Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday, as highs climb to around 70 degrees. High pressure continues to dominate our weather Thursday and early Friday, as high temperatures soar into the middle to upper 70s.

A cold front moves in late Friday, bringing areas east of Interstate 35 a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Most areas here will stay dry.

Right now, the weekend looks great – with mostly sunny skies both days and highs in the 60s and 70s.