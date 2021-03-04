Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A cold front and dry line will move through parts of the region on Friday, giving us a mix of sun and clouds.

There will be an elevated fire weather threat west of Interstate 35, where the lowest humidity and strongest winds will be located. There will also be a low risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms east of Interstate 35 and Interstate 45. Severe weather is unlikely, but the strongest storms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Highs will be in the 70s. The weekend looks high and dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees.