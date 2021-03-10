Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

There will be well above normal temperatures on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the South at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Some sprinkles and light rain will be possible to our north early in the day.

A cold front will push through late Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region that will linger through Sunday. A few strong or severe storms will be possible, but the exact timing and threats are still uncertain.