Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Another mostly-cloudy day is in store Friday, with highs still sitting above normal in the upper 70s to near 80 across the area. Winds will be South-Southeast 15 to 20 mph.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop late Saturday to the west, and move eastward as a squall line overnight. It is possible some of these storms will be severe initially, but the line should weaken as it moves across North and Central Texas overnight. Highs will be in 70s.

Don’t forget to spring forward this Sunday! Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2:00 AM on Sunday, March 14th. Move your clocks one hour forward, and make sure you change the batteries in your smoke detector sand carbon monoxide detectors.