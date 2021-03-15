Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Moisture and clouds return back to the area Tuesday on breezy south-southeast winds. A few late day showers and thunderstorms are possible across Central Texas, but are not expected to be strong or severe. Gusty south-southeast winds and afternoon highs between 75 and 80 degrees can be expected.

Another strong storm system lifts east across the Southern Plains Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Best chances for thunderstorms will be Tuesday night areawide, then mostly along and east of Interstate 35 Wednesday morning into early afternoon. A few strong to severe storms containing hail and possibly localized downburst outflow winds to 45 to 60 mph are possible here in Central Texas.

The strength of “the cap” aloft will play a role on storm intensity and coverage. Stay tuned.