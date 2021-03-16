Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

As the rain and storm exit the area to the east early Wednesday morning, winds will increase behind the cold front. Strong westerly winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph will be possible in the afternoon. The combination of low RH and strong winds will result in elevated fire danger especially west of I-35. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the late week period. The north/northwest winds will keep the morning lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. The southerly winds will return this weekend bringing some low-level moisture and slightly warmer temperatures.

Rain and storm chances will return early next week. brisk, and much cooler conditions in the 60s. Southerly winds return in time of the weekend with a warmup expected back up into the lower 70s. No rainfall is expected.