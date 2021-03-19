Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Temperatures should remain pleasant through the weekend, with a slow warming trend over the next few days. No rain is expected.

Cloud cover will increase on Sunday, with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies across Central Texas. Rain and storm chances will return early next week as another cold front moves across the region.

The highest precipitation chances are expected to occur Monday afternoon into overnight Tuesday. The severe weather threat appears to be low at this time. Another round of rain/storms will be possible mid-week.