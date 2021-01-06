Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Light rain or drizzle is possible early Wednesday across portions of Central Texas as a cold front approaches from the northwest. As moisture continues moving into the region, the sky will become increasingly cloudy and areas of fog may develop across parts of our region. Lows will be several degrees warmer than previous nights, mainly in the low to mid 50s.  

A cold front will be moving through the region on Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible along and east of US-281. Can’t rule out a few isolated thunderstorms in East Texas, but no strong or severe weather is expected. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

