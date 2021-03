After active weather ending Thursday morning, things will calm down Thursday night and Friday with mostly clear and dry conditions. Lows Thursday night will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s, and highs Friday will be warm with mainly mid 70s to lower 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Saturday and again on Monday. No severe weather is expected. Otherwise, temperatures will be near or above seasonal norms with highs generally in the 70s to lower 80s.