The first half of the week will be warm, with afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s and breezy south winds. A cold front will move in Tuesday night, bringing along showers and isolated storms to the eastern parts of the region.

The latter portion of the week will still be breezy and markedly cooler than the previous days, with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 30s and 40s. A warm up is expected Friday and Easter weekend.