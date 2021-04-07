Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Mostly sunny, dry, and breezy conditions return Thursday afternoon with highs in the 80s to the low 90s across western Central Texas. This area will see the greatest likelihood of elevated grass fire concerns, though anywhere west of Interstate 35 may experience elevated grass fire conditions, as well. Winds will become south or southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gusty by afternoon.

Another storm system and associated surface dryline and cold front approach late Friday afternoon, then move across the area Friday night. There will plenty of instability aloft for a few storms to become strong or severe with large hail, or even very large hail with any discrete storms late Friday afternoon or evening with a cap aloft holding on across the area. Highest coverage of storms is expected to be across East Texas.

There are plenty of uncertainties regarding the storm environment. If the cap can break across eastern Central Texas, then a brief window for damaging winds or even a tornado will be possible.