Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

A potential significant severe weather risk will ramp up late Friday, east of a surface dryline and south of an advancing cold front move through Oklahoma. Isolated to scattered, more discrete storms are expected before sunset, and will be dependent on a cap aloft. However, extreme instability aloft hints at large to very large hail being the primary concern. Though the primary tornado threat is east of our area, we cannot rule out a tornado before nightfall. Areas west of the surface dryline will be hot and dry with an elevated grass fire danger. Highs will be in the 90s behind the dryline and in the 80s ahead of it.

By early evening, a strong cold front advances into the area with a squall line likely developing across the Ark-La-Tex into East Texas and possibly as far west as Interstate 35. The primary hazards will remain large hail, along with damaging winds. The greatest coverage will be across the far eastern counties. The cold front and threat for severe storms exit the area well before sunrise Saturday with decreasing clouds, brisk, and cooler conditions.