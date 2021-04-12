Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms developing during the day. Highs will be in the low to middle 70s. There is a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Lows will fall to the upper 50s.

The unsettled weather will continue the latter half of the week, with on and off rain chances continuing. Thursday into Friday will be the most widespread rain expected. Another cold front will push through the region Friday night, leading to cooler temperatures this weekend.