Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night or early Friday morning. Some severe storms will be possible, particularly during the evening hours both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Locally heavy rain will also be a possibility due to the slow eastward progression of the storm system. Activity will eventually exit to the east late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday with middle 80s on Wednesday. Dry weather moves in for next weekend.