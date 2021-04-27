Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Numerous thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday. The best chance for severe storms will be Wednesday afternoon. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging winds, with even a tornado or two possible.

A transition into a heavy rain threat will occur Wednesday night and Thursday as storms line up along a slow-moving cold front. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Wednesday, and mainly 70s for Thursday. Lows Wednesday night will range from the upper 60s to around 70. Stay weather-aware this week and continue to check back frequently for updates to the forecast.