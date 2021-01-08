Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

All eyes are on Sunday, as a winter storm is heading for Central Texas.

There are still uncertainties about this system, like the track of the system and snowfall accumulations, but it does appear the heaviest snowfall will fall to the west and northwest of Waco. Sunday will start off with a cold rain, then mix with snow as we hit the afternoon. During the afternoon, all the precipitation will change over to all snow. A lot of the snow that falls will melt on contact, but the grassy areas and mulch will see accumulations.

Right now, based on what I see, it looks like one to three inches will be possible in Central Texas. This could change if the track goes farther north, and if it stays rain longer before changing to snow. Either way you look at it, Sunday will be a poor travel day – and so will Monday morning.

Clearing skies by Monday afternoon and all of next week looks fine. This is may change again as more weather information comes in and we get closer.