Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Saturday afternoon will be warm and breezy. Southerly winds will range around 15-25 mph throughout the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s in Central Texas. Skies will clear out partially and become partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Mother’s Day as a cold front moves across the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly across East Texas and the Brazos Valley. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Have a great weekend!